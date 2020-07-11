Kid Cudi & Eminem’s “Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady” Marks Only Non-Juice WRLD Track In Top 20 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

The late Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” was the big streaming story on Friday, July 10, scoring dominant representation on the daily streaming charts.

Kid Cudi’s “The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady (featuring Eminem)” did, however, also enjoy a solid opening day on US Spotify. The high-profile collaboration earns #17 on the daily US Spotify chart, marking the only non-Juice WRLD track in the Top 20.

“Adventures” received 1.87 million US Spotify streams on Friday.

The collaboration meanwhile earns #26 on the Global Spotify chart, courtesy of its 2.76 million worldwide streams.

A proportionately better performer on Spotify, the collaboration starts at #30 and #32 on US and Global Apple Music, respectively.