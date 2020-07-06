in Music News

“The Devil Went Down To Georgia” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Following News Of Charlie Daniels’ Passing

The iconic song is #1 on the all-genre sales chart.

The Charlie Daniels Band's signature hit is #1

Monday brought the news that music legend Charlie Daniels had passed away at the age of 83. As fans remembered the artist, they began revisiting his music on leading digital platforms.

That rediscovery brought The Charlie Daniels Band’s signature “The Devil Went Down To Georgia” to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

The song reached #1 at around 4:15PM ET Monday, taking over the throne from Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita.”

Daniels’ albums are also making moves, with “16 Biggest Hits” and “A Decade Of Hits” up to #6 and #10, respectively, on the store’s all-genre album sales chart.

