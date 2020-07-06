Billboard Hot 100: DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Enjoys 4th Week As #1 Song In America, Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” Hits #2

DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” unsurprisingly adds another week to its reign as the #1 song in America.

The hit collaboration spends a fourth week atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart, owing to another big week on the streaming, sales and radio fronts. It holds at #1 on Streaming Songs, slides one spot to #3 on Digital Song Sales, and rises two places to #10 on Radio Songs.

Up eight places, Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN (featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne)” earns #2 on this week’s chart. DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne are now credited on the track, as their remix contributed the majority of this week’s activity.

Indeed, that means DaBaby appears on this week’s #1 and #2 songs.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” holds at #3, and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” drops two places to #4. SAINt JHN’s “Roses” descends one spot to #5.