BLACKPINK Scores Second Top 40 US Hit As “How You Like That” Earns #33 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Earlier this year, the Lady Gaga collaboration “Sour Candy” became BLACKPINK’s first Top 40 hit on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

This week, the group scores a second Top 40 hit with its own “How You Like That.”

Powered by strong opening week sales and streams, the song coincidentally begins at the same #33 position as “Sour Candy.”

“How You Like That” becomes the immensely popular group’s fifth Hot 100 entry overall. Along with “Sour Candy,” its other entries include “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “Kiss and Make Up (with Dua Lipa),” and “Kill This Love.”