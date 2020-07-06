in Music News

BLACKPINK Scores Second Top 40 US Hit As “How You Like That” Earns #33 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

BLACKPINK reached the exact same peak with “Sour Candy.”

BLACKPINK - Press Photo courtesy of YG Entertainment, via Interscope

Earlier this year, the Lady Gaga collaboration “Sour Candy” became BLACKPINK’s first Top 40 hit on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

This week, the group scores a second Top 40 hit with its own “How You Like That.”

Powered by strong opening week sales and streams, the song coincidentally begins at the same #33 position as “Sour Candy.”

“How You Like That” becomes the immensely popular group’s fifth Hot 100 entry overall. Along with “Sour Candy,” its other entries include “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “Kiss and Make Up (with Dua Lipa),” and “Kill This Love.”

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

