in Music News

Sia’s “Together” Ranks As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song

“Together” tops this week’s Hot AC add board.

Sia - Together Music Video, starring Maddie Ziegler | Atlantic

Hot adult contemporary radio stations continue to show their support for Sia’s “Together.”

Picked up by another 11 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, “Together” ranks as this week’s most added song.

“Together” officially entered the format’s Top 40 this week. The newly confirmed support should allow it to continue moving up the listing.

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth),” which landed at 9 stations, takes second place on the add board. Kelsea Ballerini & Halsey’s “the other girl” follows in third with 7 pickups.

With 6 adds each, SAINt JHN’s “Roses,” Kygo & OneRepublic’s “Lose Somebody,” and AJR’s “Bang!” tie for fourth place.

ajrcharlie puthgabby barretthalseykelsea ballerinikygoonerepublicsaint jhnsiatogether

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Girls In The Hood,” Kanye West’s “Wash Us In The Blood,” Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez’s “Past Life” Debut On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” Makes Top 5 At Hot AC Radio, Katy Perry’s “Daisies” Top 10″