Sia’s “Together” Ranks As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song

Hot adult contemporary radio stations continue to show their support for Sia’s “Together.”

Picked up by another 11 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, “Together” ranks as this week’s most added song.

“Together” officially entered the format’s Top 40 this week. The newly confirmed support should allow it to continue moving up the listing.

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth),” which landed at 9 stations, takes second place on the add board. Kelsea Ballerini & Halsey’s “the other girl” follows in third with 7 pickups.

With 6 adds each, SAINt JHN’s “Roses,” Kygo & OneRepublic’s “Lose Somebody,” and AJR’s “Bang!” tie for fourth place.