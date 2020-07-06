Megan Thee Stallion’s “Girls In The Hood,” Kanye West’s “Wash Us In The Blood,” Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez’s “Past Life” Debut On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

The list of new entries on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart includes songs by Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West and Travis Scott, and Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez.

Megan’s “Girls In The Hood” notably starts at #28 on this week’s edition of the all-genre chart, which accounts for sales, streams and radio airplay.

Despite a late-week release, West’s “Wash Us In The Blood (featuring Travi$ Scott)” arrives at #49 on this week’s listing.

Daniel & Gomez meanwhile chart with their new collaboration “Past Life.” Along with solid opening week consumption numbers, the song has been gaining quick ground at pop radio.