in Music News

Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” Makes Top 5 At Hot AC Radio, Katy Perry’s “Daisies” Top 10″

“Before You Go” and “Daisies” rise on the Hot AC chart.

Lewis Capaldi - Before You Go video screen | Universal Music

Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You GO” and Katy Perry’s “Daisies” rise on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart. The former enters the Top 5, while the latter, moves into the Top 10.

Played 5,098 times during the June 28-July 4 tracking period, “Before You Go” rises one spot to #5. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 348.

“Daisies” meanwhile enjoys a one-place bump to #10. The Katy Perry single received 3,286 spins during the official tracking period, marking a gain of 138 spins from last week.

As previously reported, The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” retains the #1 position on this week’s chart.

before you godaisieskaty perrylewis capaldi

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sia’s “Together” Ranks As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song