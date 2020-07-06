Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” Makes Top 5 At Hot AC Radio, Katy Perry’s “Daisies” Top 10″

Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You GO” and Katy Perry’s “Daisies” rise on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart. The former enters the Top 5, while the latter, moves into the Top 10.
Played 5,098 times during the June 28-July 4 tracking period, “Before You Go” rises one spot to #5. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 348.
“Daisies” meanwhile enjoys a one-place bump to #10. The Katy Perry single received 3,286 spins during the official tracking period, marking a gain of 138 spins from last week.
As previously reported, The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” retains the #1 position on this week’s chart.
