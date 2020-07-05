Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J Rey Soul’s “Mamacita” Joins Top 25 At Pop Radio; Songs By CYN, Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez Reach Top 30

Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J Rey Soul’s “Mamacita” rises to a new peak on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up one place, the collaboration earns #25 on this week’s chart. “Mamacita” received 3,127 spins during the June 28-July 4 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 501 spins.

— As “Mamacita” makes the Top 25, CYN’s “Drinks” and Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez’s “Past Life” officially enter the Top 30.

Played 1,878 times during the tracking week (+325), “Drinks” rises four spots to #28.

“Past Life,” which was below last week’s chart at #51, rockets onto this week’s listing at #29. It received 1,747 tracking week spins (+1,387).

The Daniel-Gomez song makes that big gain even as the former artist’s “Falling” remains hot at the format. It rises to #2 on this week’s chart.