The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Spends 6th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, 8th Week As Hot AC Radio’s Leader

Further solidifying its “smash” status with each passing week, The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” extends its reigns at both pop and hot adult contemporary radio. The single spends a sixth (non-consecutive) week at #1 on the Mediabase pop chart, while notching an 8th consecutive week atop the Hot AC listing.

— “Blinding Lights” tops this week’s pop chart thanks to the 17,278 spins it received during the June 28-July 4 tracking period. This week’s count trails last week’s mark by 305 but keeps “Blinding Lights” ahead of the competition.

Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” moves up two spots to #2 this week, while Doja Cat’s “Say So” stays at #3. Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” slides two rungs to #4, and Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” advances one place to #5.

— The Weeknd’s smash meanwhile keeps its Hot AC throne on the strength of 6,360 tracking week spins (-83).

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” stays at #2, and Harry Styles’ “Adore You” remains at #3. “Intentions” spends another week at #4, and Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” rises one spot to #5.