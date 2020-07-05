Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” reaches the top of the country radio mountain this week, earning #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

The song, which was #2 last week, takes over the throne from Kenny Chesney’s “Here and Now.”

Along with ruling for chart points, “One Margarita” ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the June 28-July 4 tracking period.

Up one place, Sam Hunt’s “Hard To Forget” moves into the #2 spot this week. Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird” climbs one tick to #3, and the aforementioned “Here And Now” drops to #4. Chris Janson’s “Done” concurrently rises one place to #5.