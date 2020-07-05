in Music News

Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” hits #1 on this week’s Mediabase chart.

Luke Bryan - One Margarita Video | UMG Nashville

Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” reaches the top of the country radio mountain this week, earning #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

The song, which was #2 last week, takes over the throne from Kenny Chesney’s “Here and Now.”

Along with ruling for chart points, “One Margarita” ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the June 28-July 4 tracking period.

Up one place, Sam Hunt’s “Hard To Forget” moves into the #2 spot this week. Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird” climbs one tick to #3, and the aforementioned “Here And Now” drops to #4. Chris Janson’s “Done” concurrently rises one place to #5.

chris jansonkenny chesneyluke bryanMiranda Lambertone margaritasam hunt

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar,” Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” Officially Enter Top 10 At Pop Radio