Powfu & Beabadoobee’s “Death Bed” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; DaBaby & Roddy Ricch, JP Saxe & Julia Michaels Songs Reach Top 20

As it retains its #2 position at alternative radio, Powfu’s “death bed / coffee for your head (featuring beabadoobee)” enters the Top 15 on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

Played 7,977 times during the June 28-July 4 tracking period, “death bed” rises three spots to #14. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 404 plays.

— DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” and JP Saxe’s “If The World Was Ending (featuring Julia Michaels)” concurrently enter the Top 20 on this week’s chart.

Up four places, “ROCKSTAR” takes #18 on the strength of its 6,018 spins (+1,170).

“If The World Was Ending” concurrently rises one spot to #20; it received 5,243 spins (+379).