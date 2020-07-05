inMusic News

BTS’ “Stay Gold” Debuts At #2 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

The new BTS video received over 55 million views this week.

BTS’ “Stay Gold” enjoyed a big opening week on YouTube.

Credited with 55.1 million views during the June 26-July 2 tracking period, “Stay Gold” earns #2 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. It concurrently rises to #2 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, courtesy of its 58.4 million views across the video and other eligible uploads.

Thanks to the success of “Stay Gold” – and, really, the entire discography – BTS rises two spots to #6 on the Global YouTube Artists Chart. The group garnered 215 million total views, besting last week’s mark by 36.4%.

