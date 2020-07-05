Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar,” Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” Officially Enter Top 10 At Pop Radio

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” and Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” continue their radio ascents this week, officially entering the Top 10 on the Mediabase pop airplay chart.

Played ~10,014 times during the June 28-July 4 tracking period, “Watermelon Sugar” rises five spots to #9. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a mammoth 1,739 spins, convincingly ranking as the week’s greatest airplay gain.

“Watermelon Sugar” gives Styles a second song in the Top 10; his “Adore You,” a former #1, is still charting at #6.

“Rain On Me” concurrently rises one spot to #10. The collaboration received ~9,773 tracking week spins, besting last week’s mark by 849 plays.