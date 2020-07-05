in Music News

BLACKPINK’s Earns #1 On Global YouTube Artists Chart As “How You Like That” Tops Videos Chart

BLACKPINK ruled YouTube during the most recent tracking period.

BLACKPINK - How You Like That | YG Entertainment

Due to the enduring success of its catalog and record-breaking performance from new release “How You Like That,” BLACKPINK earns #1 on the Global YouTube Artists Chart.

The chart accounts for total viewership across official uploads and select user-generated content; BLACKPINK earned 384 million such streams during the June 26-July 2 tracking period.

As noted, “How You Like That” played a big role in driving that total. The record-breaking “How You Like That” video tops the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart with 195 million views; it concurrently tops the Global YouTube Songs Chart with 266 million total streams.

The “How You Like That” video, as previously reported, set records for live premiere viewership, most views in 24 hours, fastest to 100 million views, and fastest to 200 million views.

