Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love” Makes Top 40 At Pop Radio; Kygo & OneRepublic, Regard & Raye Songs Go Top 50

“Savage Love” debuts on the chart, while “Lose Somebody” and “Secrets” make moves just below.

Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” continues to gain traction, earning a Top 40 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s listing at #52, “Savage Love” rockets onto this week’s chart at #38. The song received 1,106 spins during the June 28-July 4 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 748.

— Kygo & OneRepublic’s “Lose Somebody” and Regard & Raye’s “Secrets” meanwhile make moves just below the chart. Both songs earn Top 50 positions this week.

Played 807 times during the tracking period (+453), “Lose Somebody” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #44 song. It was #53 last week.

“Secrets,” which received 572 spins (+274), rises eight places to #49.

