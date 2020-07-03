in Music News

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Closes First Week With Nearly 30 Million Spotify Streams, 200 Million YouTube Views

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” made a massive splash during its first week.

BLACKPINK - Press Photo courtesy of YG Entertainment, via Interscope

The eager anticipation for BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” translated into mammoth opening week streaming activity.

According to Spotify Charts, the pre-release single amassed 28.98 million global streams during the June 26-July 2 tracking period. It was the platform’s #4 song for that period, trailing only DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch),” The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” and Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat).”

(Note that the 29 million figure is based on the filtered Spotify Charts algorithm; the platform lists the running, raw total at 38.7 million)

“How You Like That” also posted record-breaking numbers on YouTube, moving comfortably past 195 million views by the end of the tracking period and to just under 200 million by 5AM ET Saturday (the end of its first full week of release). It surpassed the 200 million mark forty-five minutes later, becoming the fastest music video to reach that milestone (after having already broken records for biggest premiere, biggest 24 hour total, and fastest to 100 million).

Apple Music does not share public data, but “How You Like That” also fared well on that platform.

