Songs From Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” Claim Top 16 Spots On US Apple Music Streaming Chart

Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” enjoyed a predictably massive opening day on Apple Music.

Songs from the album for the entire Top 16 on the US Apple Music Chart for Friday, July 3. The remaining three tracks all appear inside the Top 21.

The album also fared well globally, claiming the Top 9 positions – and, again, 19 of the Top 21 slots.

The US rankings are as follows:

For The Night (#1), Aim For The Moon (#2), The Woo (#3), “44 Bulldog” (#4), “Bad Bitch From Tokyo” (#5), “Gangstas” (#6), “Yea Yeah” (#7), “Snitching” (#8), “Something Special” (#9), “Creature” (#10), “Mood Swings” (#11), “Got It On Me” (#12), “Make It Rain” (#13), “Enjoy Yourself” (#14), “What You Know Bout Love” (#15), “West Coast Shit” (#16), “Dior” (#19), “Diana” (#20), Tunnel Vision” (#21).

The global rankings are as follows:

For The Night (#1), Aim For The Moon (#2), The Woo (#3), “44 Bulldog” (#4), “Bad Bitch From Tokyo” (#5), “Gangstas” (#6), “Yea Yeah” (#7), “Snitching” (#8), “Creature” (#9), “Something Special” (#11), “Mood Swings” (#12), “Got It On Me” (#13), “Make It Rain” (#14), “Enjoy Yourself” (#15), “What You Know Bout Love” (#16), “West Coast Shit” (#17), “Dior” (#18), “Tunnel Vision” (#20), “Diana” (#21).

— Although it was not quite as dominant, the album also fared well on Spotify. “For The Night,” “The Woo,” “Aim For The Moon,” and “44 Bulldog” all appear in the Top 10 of the US Spotify chart. “For The Night” appears in the Top 10 globally.