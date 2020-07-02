in Music News

New Found Glory’s “My Friends Over You” Earns Gold Certification In United States, “Sticks And Stones” Album Reaches Platinum

“My Friends Over You” has crossed the 500K unit mark.

New Found Glory - My Friends Over You | Video Screen | Geffen

One of the defining “pop punk” songs of the early 2000s has officially attained gold status in the United States. The album on which it appears, meanwhile, has reached the platinum threshold.

Indeed, New Found Glory’s “My Friends Over You” reached the gold mark on June 30, 2020. The award confirms 500K in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

The band’s 2002 album “Sticks and Stones” went platinum on the same day, in recognition of its 1 million US album units. An album unit is equal to 1 album sale, 10 track sales or 1500 track streams.

— “Sticks and Stones” is the first New Found Glory album to reach platinum status; the band’s self-titled album and “Catalyst” are each at the gold level.

“My Friends Over You” is the first New Found Glory song to attain any RIAA certification.

my friends over younew found glorysticks and stones

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Lauren Daigle, Chloe x Halle, More Scheduled For Upcoming “Kelly Clarkson Show” Episodes