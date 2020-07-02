Lauren Daigle, Chloe x Halle, More Scheduled For Upcoming “Kelly Clarkson Show” Episodes

Earlier this year, Kelly Clarkson performed Lauren Daigle’s “You Say” as part of a tribute to COVID-19 first responders.
Next week, Daigle will make an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” According to listings just issued to TV providers, Daigle will chat and perform on the July 7 edition of the daytime talk show. The episode will also feature Sherri Shepherd, Kym Whitley, Paul Reiser, Katie Lee, a feature on the Bracelet Bunch, and a Kelly-Oke cover of Julia Michaels’ “Issues.”
Other upcoming “Kelly” guests include Ricky Gervais (July 6), Ester Dean (July 6), Pierce Brosnan (July 8), Emmanuel Kelly (July 8), Mayim Bialik (July 9), Max Greenfield (July 9), and Chloe x Halle (July 9).
Complete listings follow:
July 6 – Ricky Gervais, Ester Dean, Josh Elkin (Kelly-Oke Cover: Post Malone’s “Circles”)
July 7 – Lauren Daigle (talk and performance), Sherri Shepherd, Kym Whitley, Paul Reiser, Katie Lee (Kelly-Oke Cover: Julia Michaels’ “Isseues”)
July 8 – Jordan Karcher, Pierce Brosnan, Mickey Sumner, Elizabeth Ries, Emmanuel Kelly (performer) (Kelly-Oke Cover: Whitney Houston’s “How Will I Know”)
July 9 – Mayim Bialik, Max Greenfield, Chloe x Halle, Craig Susser (Kelly-Oke Cover: The Judds’ “Why Not Me”)
Loading…