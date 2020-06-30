in Music News

Maddie & Tae Re-Enter Billboard Artist 100 As “Die From A Broken Heart” Reaches New Chart Peaks, Goes Platinum

“Die From A Broken Heart” enjoyed a very big week.

Tae and Maddie in Die From A Broken Heart | Video Screen | Mercury Nashville

This week’s Billboard Artist 100 chart features a return appearance from Maddie & Tae.

The country duo returns to the chart at #94. A ranking of the top artists in America, the Artist 100 accounts for factors like song consumption, album sales and social media activity.

Critically acclaimed single “Die From A Broken Heart” contributes handsomely to that total. In addition to making the Top 10 at country radio, “Die From A Broken Heart” reaches new peaks of #11 on Hot Country Songs and #51 on the all-genre Hot 100.

A resonant performer since its release, “Die From A Broken Heart” also recently attained platinum status in the United States. The RIAA issued the certification on June 24, 2020, signifying 1 million in consumption units (units are equivalent to 1 paid download or 150 streams).

“Die From A Broken Heart” follows “Girl In A Country Song” as the duo’s second platinum-certified single.

die from a broken heartmaddie & tae

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” Earns 2x Platinum Certification In United States

Ratings: “Snowpiercer” Delivers Best Performance In Four Weeks