Maddie & Tae Re-Enter Billboard Artist 100 As “Die From A Broken Heart” Reaches New Chart Peaks, Goes Platinum

This week’s Billboard Artist 100 chart features a return appearance from Maddie & Tae.

The country duo returns to the chart at #94. A ranking of the top artists in America, the Artist 100 accounts for factors like song consumption, album sales and social media activity.

Critically acclaimed single “Die From A Broken Heart” contributes handsomely to that total. In addition to making the Top 10 at country radio, “Die From A Broken Heart” reaches new peaks of #11 on Hot Country Songs and #51 on the all-genre Hot 100.

A resonant performer since its release, “Die From A Broken Heart” also recently attained platinum status in the United States. The RIAA issued the certification on June 24, 2020, signifying 1 million in consumption units (units are equivalent to 1 paid download or 150 streams).

“Die From A Broken Heart” follows “Girl In A Country Song” as the duo’s second platinum-certified single.