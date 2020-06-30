Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” Earns 2x Platinum Certification In United States

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” has officially reached multi-platinum status in the United States.

According to the RIAA, the breakthrough single garnered a 2x platinum award on June 29, 2020. The award signifies 2 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

Barrett’s first official radio single, “I Hope” reached #1 on the country airplay chart earlier this year. During its country run, it went as high as #16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Charlie Puth remix of the song is now making big gains at the pop and hot adult contemporary radio formats. Coupled with the song’s enduring sales and streaming activity, “I Hope” remains prominently positioned at #17 on said Hot 100 chart. It, conceivably, could reach a new peak in the weeks ahead.

Activity from the Puth version does count toward the song’s RIAA certification, but at this point, the majority of activity has come from the original.