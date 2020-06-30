in Music News

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” Earns 2x Platinum Certification In United States

The chart-topping single is officially multi-platinum.

Gabby Barrett in I Hope video | Warner

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” has officially reached multi-platinum status in the United States.

According to the RIAA, the breakthrough single garnered a 2x platinum award on June 29, 2020. The award signifies 2 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

Barrett’s first official radio single, “I Hope” reached #1 on the country airplay chart earlier this year. During its country run, it went as high as #16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Charlie Puth remix of the song is now making big gains at the pop and hot adult contemporary radio formats. Coupled with the song’s enduring sales and streaming activity, “I Hope” remains prominently positioned at #17 on said Hot 100 chart. It, conceivably, could reach a new peak in the weeks ahead.

Activity from the Puth version does count toward the song’s RIAA certification, but at this point, the majority of activity has come from the original.

gabby barretti hope

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

