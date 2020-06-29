Kelsea Ballerini & Halsey’s “The Other Girl” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Kelsea Ballerini & Halsey’s “the other girl” continues to amass support at the hot adult contemporary radio format.

Picked up by 10 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, the collaboration ranks as the format’s most added song.

With 8 adds each, Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” and AJR’s “Bang!” tie for second place. Marshmello & Halsey’s “Be Kind” follows in fourth with 7 pickups.

Three songs — Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar,” Sia’s “Together,” and The Killers’ “Caution” — follow in a tie for fifth. Each landed at another 6 stations this week.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Pink Sweat$’ “17” (8th-most), Natalie Taylor’s “Surrender” (9th-most, tie), Thomas Rhett’s “Be A Light (featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin & Keith Urban)” (9th-most, tie), Kygo & OneRepublic’s “Lose Somebody” (9th-most, tie), Surfaces’ “Sunday Best” (9th-most, tie), and Bad Wolves’ “Sober” (9th-most, tie).