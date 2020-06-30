BTS’ “Stay Gold” Debuts In Top 10 On Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100, Digital Song Sales Charts

Following its first full week of release, BTS’ new Japanese song “Stay Gold” arrives on key Billboard charts.

It, notably, starts at #9 on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100. The chart ranks the Top 25 songs that have yet to appear on the Billboard Hot 100, accounting for sales, streams and radio airplay.

“Stay Gold” fared proportionately well on the sales front, and earns #6 on this week’s all-genre Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart. It ranks as the chart’s #2 new entry – below only Beyonce’s #1 “BLACK PARADE.”

The release meanwhile earns #1 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart.

“Stay Gold” appears on the forthcoming Japanese edition of “Map Of The Soul: 7,” entitled “The Journey.”