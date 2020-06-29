BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Received 7.5 Million Opening Day Streams On Spotify & Apple Music

Along with breaking the live premiere and 24-hour records on YouTube, BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” made a massive opening day splash on audio streaming services.

According to Interscope, “How You Like That” amassed 7.5 million global first-day streams across Spotify and Apple Music alone. The song notably topped the Apple Music charts in numerous markets, while debuting at #5 on the Global Spotify Chart for June 26, 2020.

It subsequently spent its second and third days at #2 on the global Spotify listing.

“How You Like That,” which also fared well on the digital sales front, precedes the release of BLACKPINK’s next album project.