Tones and I’s “Ur So cOol,” Pink Sweats’ “17” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio; Jack Harlow, Topic & A7S Songs Top 50

Two weeks ago, Tones and I’s “Ur So cOol” and Pink Sweat$’ “17” concurrently entered the Top 50 at pop radio.

This week, the songs officially enter the Top 40 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “Ur So cOol” makes this week’s Top 40 at #39. The new Tones and I single received 943 spins during the June 21-27 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 188 plays.

“17” also rises two places, in its case rising from #42 to #40. The song received 897 spins, marking an increase of 198 spins.

— As “Ur So cOol” and “17” make the Top 40, Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” and Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” make moves just below the chart. Both songs secure Top 50 positions this week.

“WHATS POPPIN,” which received 439 spins (+208), ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #48 song. It was #55 last week.

“Breaking Me” meanwhile rises three places to #50. It received 424 spins (+174).