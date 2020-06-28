in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Officially Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth’s “I Hope” Makes Top 25

“Watermelon Sugar” and “I Hope” make moves at pop radio.

Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar Video Screen | Columbia

Powered by the format’s #2 and #3 airplay gains, respectively, Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” and Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” rise to new highs on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“Watermelon Sugar” blasts into the Top 15, while “I Hope” secures a Top 25 position.

Played 8,275 times during the June 21-27 tracking period, “Watermelon Sugar” rises three spots to #14. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,043; only DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” (+1,284) enjoyed a greater gain.

“I Hope” concurrently rises one spot to #25. Its spin count of 3,059 tops last week’s mark by 785; only “ROCKSTAR” and “Watermelon Sugar” added more spins this week.

