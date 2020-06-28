Young T & Bugsey & Headie One’s “Don’t Rush” Officially Enters Top 10 At Rhythmic & Urban Radio

Young T & Bugsey’s “Don’t Rush (featuring Headie One)” enters the Top 10 on two Mediabase radio charts this week.

Up three places, “Don’t Rush” earns #8 on the rhythmic chart. The song concurrently rises one spot to #10 on this week’s urban listing.

“Don’t Rush” reaches the new rhythmic peak thanks to its 3,615 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by 274.

“Don’t Rush” meanwhile received 3,378 urban spins during the June 21-27 tracking period. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 77.

The Young T & Bugsey single is the only new Top 10 entry at either format.