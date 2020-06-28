in Music News

Jhene Aiko’s “P*$$Y Fairy (OTW)” Officially Enters Top 5 At Urban Radio

“Pussy Fairy” gains on this week’s urban radio chart.

Jhené Aiko in P*$$Y Fairy | Def Jam

Jhené Aiko’s “P*$$Y Fairy (OTW)” continues its climb on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart. The track officially enters the Top 5 on this week’s listing.

Played 4,326 times during the June 21-27 tracking period, “P*$$Y Fairy” rises one spot to #5. The play count tops last week’s mark by 85 spins.

“P*$$Y Fairy” is the only new addition to this week’s Top 5. As previously reported, Roddy Ricch’s “High Fashion (featuring Mustard)” continues its reign atop the chart.

— Not simply successful on the urban radio chart, “P*$$Y Fairy” maintains its #14 peak (with an airplay bullet) on the rhythmic listing.

jhene aikopussy fairy (otw)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

