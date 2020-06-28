Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” Enters Top 10 At Hot AC Radio, Holds At #11 On Pop Chart

“Rain On Me,” the A-list collaboration between Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Played 3,532 times during the June 21-27 tracking period, “Rain On Me” rises one spot to #10. The play count tops last week’s mark by 382 spins.

“Rain On Me” is the only new addition to the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart.

— “Rain On Me” concurrently holds at its #11 peak on the Mediabase pop radio chart, albeit with an airplay bullet. The song’s tracking period play count of 8,917 tops last week’s mark by 606.