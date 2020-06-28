in Music News

Roddy Ricch & Mustard’s “High Fashion” Secures 5th Week At #1 On Urban Radio Chart

“High Fashion” remains a clear #1 at urban radio.

Roddy Ricch & Mustard - High Fashion YouTube audio cover | Atlantic

As his DaBaby collaboration “ROCKSTAR” reaches #1 on the rhythmic radio chart, Roddy Ricch’s “High Fashion (featuring Mustard)” continues its reign atop the Mediabase urban listing.

Played ~5,903 times during the June 21-27 tracking period, “High Fashion” spends a fifth week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by a modest 78 plays but keeps “High Fashion” higher than the pack.

Pop Smoke’s “Dior” again provides the closest competition. It holds at #2 with ~5,089 spins (+129).

Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” rises one place to #3, and Moneybagg Yo’s “123 (featuring Blac Youngsta)” drops one spot to #4. Jhene Aiko’s “P***y Fairy (OTW)” concurrently climbs one place to #5 on this week’s listing.

