Five Finger Death Punch’s “A Little Bit Off” Reaches #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart, The Pretty Reckless’ “Death By Rock And Roll” Top 5

Five Finger Death Punch returns to #1 on the Mediabase active rock radio chart this week, as its single “A Little Bit Off” captures the airplay crown.

Last week’s #2 song, “A Little Bit Off” climbs to #1 courtesy of its 1,928 tracking period spins. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 147.

Bad Wolves’ “Sober,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week. It received 1,801 spins during the June 21-27 tracking period (-72).

KoRn’s “Can You Hear Me” concurrently ticks up one place to #3, as Asking Alexandria’s “Antisocialist” improves one spot to #4. The Pretty Reckless’ “Death By Rock And Roll” meanwhile rises one place to a new high of #5.