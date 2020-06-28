in Music News

Five Finger Death Punch’s “A Little Bit Off” Reaches #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart, The Pretty Reckless’ “Death By Rock And Roll” Top 5

“A Little Bit Off” takes over #1 on the active rock chart.

Five Finger Death Punch - A Little Bit Off Audio | Better Noise

Five Finger Death Punch returns to #1 on the Mediabase active rock radio chart this week, as its single “A Little Bit Off” captures the airplay crown.

Last week’s #2 song, “A Little Bit Off” climbs to #1 courtesy of its 1,928 tracking period spins. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 147.

Bad Wolves’ “Sober,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week. It received 1,801 spins during the June 21-27 tracking period (-72).

KoRn’s “Can You Hear Me” concurrently ticks up one place to #3, as Asking Alexandria’s “Antisocialist” improves one spot to #4. The Pretty Reckless’ “Death By Rock And Roll” meanwhile rises one place to a new high of #5.

a little bit offasking alexandriabad wolvesfive finger death punchkornthe pretty reckless

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Kenny Chesney’s “Here And Now” Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Officially Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth’s “I Hope” Makes Top 25