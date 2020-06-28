Kenny Chesney’s “Here And Now” Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Kenny Chesney’s “Here And Now” unsurprisingly improves to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Here And Now” seizes the throne from Scotty McCreery’s “In Between.” The McCreery song drops to #10 this week.

In addition to leading for chart points, “Here And Now” ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the June 21-27 tracking period. It received 7,844 spins (+565) and 48.42 million audience impressions.

Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” rises one spot to #2 this week, and Sam Hunt’s “Hard To Forget” ascends one place to #3. Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird” and LoCash’s “One Big Country Song” also rise one place each, landing at #4 and #5, respectively.