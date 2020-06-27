in Music News

Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez’s “Past Life” Received Big First Day Pop Radio Airplay In San Francisco, San Diego, Orlando, More

“Past Life” garnered a substantial amount of opening day attention.

Trevor Daniel and Selena Gomez - Past Life Cover | Interscope

Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez’s “Past Life” does not officially impact until July 14, and the former’s own “Falling” is still gaining inside the Top 5. The new collaboration, nonetheless, attracted an ample amount of early attention at pop radio.

According to Mediabase, seven stations had played “Past Life” at least 10 times by the end of Friday, June 26. Many more played the song between 1-8 times on opening day.

San Francisco’s WiLD 94.9 ranked as the top early supporter. Mediabase credits the major market station with 19 spins through Friday.

SiriusXM Venus contributed a healthy 17 spins, while San Diego’s Channel 93.3 and Orlando’s Power 95.3 each offered 15 plays.

Other double-digit early supporters included Tampa’s Hot 101.5 (13 plays), Atlanta’s Q99.7 (12 plays), and Boston’s Kiss 108 (11 plays).

— “Past Life” also enjoyed first-day success on US iTunes, reaching a Top 5 position on the all-genre chart. It debuts at #87 on the US Spotify listing.

past lifeSelena Gomeztrevor daniel

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Dixie D’Amelio’s Debut Single “Be Happy” Earns Nearly 600K Opening Day Spotify Streams

Holly Humberstone’s Excellent “Overkill” Scores Over 120K Opening Day Spotify Plays