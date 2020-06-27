Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez’s “Past Life” Received Big First Day Pop Radio Airplay In San Francisco, San Diego, Orlando, More

Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez’s “Past Life” does not officially impact until July 14, and the former’s own “Falling” is still gaining inside the Top 5. The new collaboration, nonetheless, attracted an ample amount of early attention at pop radio.

According to Mediabase, seven stations had played “Past Life” at least 10 times by the end of Friday, June 26. Many more played the song between 1-8 times on opening day.

San Francisco’s WiLD 94.9 ranked as the top early supporter. Mediabase credits the major market station with 19 spins through Friday.

SiriusXM Venus contributed a healthy 17 spins, while San Diego’s Channel 93.3 and Orlando’s Power 95.3 each offered 15 plays.

Other double-digit early supporters included Tampa’s Hot 101.5 (13 plays), Atlanta’s Q99.7 (12 plays), and Boston’s Kiss 108 (11 plays).

— “Past Life” also enjoyed first-day success on US iTunes, reaching a Top 5 position on the all-genre chart. It debuts at #87 on the US Spotify listing.