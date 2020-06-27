Holly Humberstone’s Excellent “Overkill” Scores Over 120K Opening Day Spotify Plays

Holly Humberstone’s previous releases “Deep End” and “Falling Asleep At The Wheel” both possessed the ideal pop music duality. They were simultaneously accessible and personal. They fit into the sensibility of today’s pop landscape, while still revealing Humberstone’s unique songwriting perspective, alluring voice and honest delivery.

Her new release “Overkill” offers an even better showcase of that duality. It features punchier production and a more radio-friendly chorus, but neither comes remotely at the expense of Humberstone’s individualism. Her voice is more assured and textured than ever. Her connection to the song is even less deniable than before.

Humberstone has already attracted numerous fans inside and outside the industry. “Wheel” and “Deep End” have over 5 million and 2 million Spotify streams, respectively, and superstar Niall Horan provided a particularly big shout-out.

AS for “Overkill,” it amassed a solid 120,009 Spotify streams on Friday, June 26. The music video, which Humberstone shot with her sister in a forest near their home, follows: