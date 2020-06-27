in Music News

Holly Humberstone’s Excellent “Overkill” Scores Over 120K Opening Day Spotify Plays

“Overkill” provides more proof of the singer-songwriter’s potential to make an impact.

Holly Humberstone - Overkill Video | YouTube

Holly Humberstone’s previous releases “Deep End” and “Falling Asleep At The Wheel” both possessed the ideal pop music duality. They were simultaneously accessible and personal. They fit into the sensibility of today’s pop landscape, while still revealing Humberstone’s unique songwriting perspective, alluring voice and honest delivery.

Her new release “Overkill” offers an even better showcase of that duality. It features punchier production and a more radio-friendly chorus, but neither comes remotely at the expense of Humberstone’s individualism. Her voice is more assured and textured than ever. Her connection to the song is even less deniable than before.

Humberstone has already attracted numerous fans inside and outside the industry. “Wheel” and “Deep End” have over 5 million and 2 million Spotify streams, respectively, and superstar Niall Horan provided a particularly big shout-out.

AS for “Overkill,” it amassed a solid 120,009 Spotify streams on Friday, June 26. The music video, which Humberstone shot with her sister in a forest near their home, follows:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

