Dixie D’Amelio’s Debut Single “Be Happy” Earns Nearly 600K Opening Day Spotify Streams

Given her reach on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, Dixie D’Amelio’s new single “Be Happy” was certain to amass big opening day buzz on social media.

It also, however, attracted interest on the major digital music platforms.

Along with reaching the Top 50 on the US iTunes sales chart, “Be Happy” enjoyed a solid first day on Spotify. The single received 591,786 streams on Friday, June 26.

There are no indications that “Be Happy” will receive a traditional promotional push (such as a radio campaign), but the interest is undeniable. Thanks to solid writing from Sam DeRosa, Billy Man, Joe Kirkland and Christian Medice and her own quality vocal showing, “Be Happy” definitely suggests the social media sensation can make an impact with her own music.