DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Enjoys 6th Week As #1 Song In Australia, Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo Soar Into Top 3

DaBaby’s worldwide smash “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” predictably retains the top position on this week’s ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart. The hit single enjoys a sixth week as the biggest song in Australia.

Its closest competition again comes from SAINt JHN’s “Roses.”

Up twenty-one places, Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” earns #3. Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” spends another week at #4, and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” holds at #5.

— Like “Savage Love,” Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” joins the Top 10 this week. The collaboration rises five places to #9.

— This week’s new entries come from Hilltop Hoods (“I’m Good?” at #46) and Nea (“Some Say” at #50).