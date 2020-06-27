in Music News

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Enjoys 6th Week As #1 Song In Australia, Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo Soar Into Top 3

“ROCKSTAR” keeps the throne, and “Savage Love” makes a big move.

DaBaby - Press Photo by Jackie Dimailig, courtesy of Interscope/IGA Publicity

DaBaby’s worldwide smash “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” predictably retains the top position on this week’s ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart. The hit single enjoys a sixth week as the biggest song in Australia.

Its closest competition again comes from SAINt JHN’s “Roses.”

Up twenty-one places, Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” earns #3. Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” spends another week at #4, and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” holds at #5.

— Like “Savage Love,” Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” joins the Top 10 this week. The collaboration rises five places to #9.

— This week’s new entries come from Hilltop Hoods (“I’m Good?” at #46) and Nea (“Some Say” at #50).

