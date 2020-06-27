in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Earns 2x Platinum Award In Australia

“Watermelon Sugar” holds at #6 on this week’s ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart.

Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar Video Screen | Columbia

Harry Styles’ summer hit “Watermelon Sugar” does not rise on this week’s ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart.

It does, however, receive a new accreditation in the Land Down Under.

According to ARIA, “Watermelon Sugar” has attained double platinum status in the Land Down Under. The 2x platinum award signifies at least 140,000 in Australian units.

In reaching 2x platinum, “Watermelon Sugar” follows “Sign of The Times” and “Adore You” as Styles’ third multi-platinum single as a solo artist. “Sign Of The Times” is currently 4x platinum in Australia, and “Adore You” is 2x.

“Watermelon Sugar,” as noted, holds at its #6 peak on this week’s ARIA chart. It is celebrating its 17th week on the listing.

