Rascal Flatts’ “How They Remember You” Earns Most Added Honor At Country Radio

The new Rascal Flatts single received a predictably warm welcome at country radio.

Picked up by 81 Mediabase-monitored country stations this week, “How They Remember You” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Luke Combs’ “Lovin’ On You,” which tied for first place last week, takes second place this week. The single landed at another 59 stations.

An add count of 21 slots Zac Brown Band’s “The Man Who Loves You The Most” in third; Kane Brown’s “Worldwide Beautiful” follows in fourth with 16 pickups.

A playlist pickup for 15 new stations, Morgan Wallen’s “More Than My Hometown” earns fifth-place on this week’s add board.

This week’s other notable country radio options: Parmalee & Blanco Brown’s “Just The Way” (6th-most), Jason Aldean’s “Got What I Got” (7th-most), Russell Dickerson’s “Love You Like I Used To” (8th-most), Brantley Gilbert’s “Hard Days” (9th-most), and Kelsea Ballerini’s “hole in the bottle” (10th-most).