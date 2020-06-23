in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Repeats As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song

The summer hit tops a second consecutive Hot AC radio add board.

Harry Styles in Watermelon Sugar | Screenshot | Columbia

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” continues to heat up at hot adult contemporary radio. The summer hit ranks as the format’s most added song for a second consecutive week.

“Watermelon Sugar” won support from another 12 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week. The new support will allow the song, which is already a Top 20 airplay hit, to continue its climb.

Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” takes second place this week with 9 new pickups. With 7 adds each, Marshmello & Halsey’s “Be Kind” and The Killers’ “Caution” tie for third.

Picked up by 6 new stations, AJR’s “Bang!” follows in fifth.

— Along with new support at hot adult contemporary radio, “Watermelon Sugar” is making moves at the pop format. Thanks to the growing airplay and sales and streaming success, “Watermelon Sugar” enters the Top 20 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

