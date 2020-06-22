Ingrid Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine” Earns Platinum Certification In United States

Ingrid Andress’ chart-topping breakthrough “More Hearts Than Mine” has officially attained platinum status in the United States.
According to the RIAA, “More Hearts Than Mine” earned the certification on July 18, 2020. The award confirms 1 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.
“More Hearts Than Mine,” the first RIAA-certified song from Andress’ discography, reached #1 at country radio earlier this year. Combined with enough sales and streaming activity to yield a platinum certification, the song also proved to be a hit on the overall Billboard charts. It peaked at #5 on Hot Country Songs and #30 on the all-genre Hot 100.
