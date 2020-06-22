in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Makes Top 20 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

“Watermelon Sugar” is faring well across the board.

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” enjoys another gain on the Billboard Hot 100, making its first appearance in the Top 20.

The “Fine Line” single rises ten places to #19 on this week’s chart.

Showing the potential to be a big summer hit, “Watermelon Sugar” has been firing on all cylinders in recent weeks. It has been posting great iTunes and Spotify numbers, while also attracting interest in its video and making gains at mainstream radio. It has also garnered traction on TikTok, where an increasingly popular “challenge” finds users playing off the “high” part of the chorus.

“Watermelon Sugar” is the follow-up to “Adore You,” which peaked at #6 on the Hot 100.

