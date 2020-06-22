Billy Ray & Noah Cyrus Performance Added To June 23 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Billy Ray and Noah Cyrus will be collaborating for a late-night television performance this week.

According to CBS, they will perform remotely on the June 23 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” The episode will also feature an interview with John Bolton.

CBS has not yet announced a new date for Leslie Odom Jr, who was originally set to perform on June 23. It has, however, announced updated lineups for this week’s other episodes:

Monday, June 22

Stephen Colbert from home; James Corden, host of CBS’s THE LATE LATE SHOW; musical performance by Bright Eyes; special appearance by Laura Benanti (n)

Tuesday, June 23

Stephen Colbert from home; Former National Security Advisor John Bolton; musical performance by Noah Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus (n)

Wednesday, June 24

Stephen Colbert from home; Jon Stewart (n)

Thursday, June 25

Stephen Colbert from home; author Ibram X. Kendi; Patton Oswalt (n)

Friday, June 26

Stephen Colbert from home; Keegan-Michael Key, host of CBS’ new series GAME ON!; CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation, Wes Moore (OAD: 6/2/20)