Scotty McCreery’s “In Between” Officially Reaches #1 On The Country Radio Chart

McCreery scores his third career #1 at country radio.

Scotty McCreery - Seasons Change Cover | Triple Tigers / The Orchard

Scotty McCreery’s “In Between” jumps to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up four places from last week’s position, “In Between” becomes the artist’s third career chart-topper. McCreery previously reached #1 with “Five More Minutes” and “This Is It.”

In addition to ruling for chart points, “In Between” ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the Jun 15-21 tracking period. It received ~7,876 spins (+1,546) and ~46.6 million audience impressions.

Up one place, Kenny Chesney’s “Here and Now” moves into the runner-up spot. Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” jumps three spots to #3, Sam Hunt’s “Hard To Forget” ascends four spots to #4, and Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird” rises two places to #5.

