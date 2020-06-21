in Music News

Justin Bieber Earns 8th Career #1 Pop Radio Hit With “Intentions” Featuring Quavo

“Intentions” improves to #1 on this week’s pop radio chart.

Justin Bieber & Quavo - Intentions Video | Def Jam

Making good on HeadlinePlanet’s projection, Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Rising two places from last week’s position, “Intentions” earns #1 on the strength of the ~18,785 spins it received during the June 14-20 tracking period. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,010 plays.

“Intentions” becomes the eighth career #1 for Bieber, who previously ruled with “What Do You Mean?,” “Sorry,” “Love Yourself,” “Cold Water,” “Let Me Love You,” “Despacito,” and “I Don’t Care.”

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which topped last week’s chart, falls to #2 this week. It posted a tracking period play count of ~17,859 (-830).

Doja Cat’s “Say So” drops one spot to #3, and Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” holds at #4. Harry Styles’ “Adore You” concurrently stays at #5.

doja catharry stylesintentionsJustin Bieberquavothe weekndtrevor daniel

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Scotty McCreery’s “In Between” Officially Reaches #1 On The Country Radio Chart

Regard & RAYE’s “Secrets” Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart