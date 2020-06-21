Justin Bieber Earns 8th Career #1 Pop Radio Hit With “Intentions” Featuring Quavo

Making good on HeadlinePlanet’s projection, Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Rising two places from last week’s position, “Intentions” earns #1 on the strength of the ~18,785 spins it received during the June 14-20 tracking period. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,010 plays.

“Intentions” becomes the eighth career #1 for Bieber, who previously ruled with “What Do You Mean?,” “Sorry,” “Love Yourself,” “Cold Water,” “Let Me Love You,” “Despacito,” and “I Don’t Care.”

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which topped last week’s chart, falls to #2 this week. It posted a tracking period play count of ~17,859 (-830).

Doja Cat’s “Say So” drops one spot to #3, and Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” holds at #4. Harry Styles’ “Adore You” concurrently stays at #5.