“Floor Is Lava,” “The Order,” “Feel The Beat” Make Top 5 On US Netflix Streaming Chart

This week’s Netflix debuts included the first season of “Floor Is Lava,” the second season of “The Order,” and the new film “Feel The Beat.”

All three properties currently occupy Top 5 positions on the US Netflix Chart.

Game show “Floor Is Lava” takes #1 on Saturday’s chart, which accounts for Friday’s streaming activity. “The Order” earns #3, while “Feel The Beat” starts at #5.

The balance of the Top 5 includes “365 Days” at #2 and “13 Reasons Why” at #4. The former has been one of the platform’s buzziest movies, and the latter recently premiered its fourth and final season.