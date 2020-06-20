in TV News

“Floor Is Lava,” “The Order,” “Feel The Beat” Make Top 5 On US Netflix Streaming Chart

Three new shows earn Top 5 positions on the latest chart.

Netflix Logo via Media Center

This week’s Netflix debuts included the first season of “Floor Is Lava,” the second season of “The Order,” and the new film “Feel The Beat.”

All three properties currently occupy Top 5 positions on the US Netflix Chart.

Game show “Floor Is Lava” takes #1 on Saturday’s chart, which accounts for Friday’s streaming activity. “The Order” earns #3, while “Feel The Beat” starts at #5.

The balance of the Top 5 includes “365 Days” at #2 and “13 Reasons Why” at #4. The former has been one of the platform’s buzziest movies, and the latter recently premiered its fourth and final season.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

