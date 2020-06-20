Beyonce’s “BLACK PARADE” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Released in conjunction with Juneteenth and as a benefit for the Black Business Impact Fund, Beyoncé’s “BLACK PARADE” is resonating with US iTunes users.

As of press time at 12:40PM ET Saturday, it is the #1 song on the store’s all-genre sales chart.

“BLACK PARADE” took over #1 from BTS’ new Japanese song “Stay Gold,” which now sits at #2. Luke Bryan’s “One Maragarita” follows at #3 on the listing.

The Weeknd’s enduring “Blinding Lights” holds the #4 position, and Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” occupies the #5 position.