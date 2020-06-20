in Music News, New Music

Beyonce’s “BLACK PARADE” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

“BLACK PARADE” takes over the #1 spot on iTunes.

Beyoncé - BLACK PARADE | Parkwood/Columbia

Released in conjunction with Juneteenth and as a benefit for the Black Business Impact Fund, Beyoncé’s “BLACK PARADE” is resonating with US iTunes users.

As of press time at 12:40PM ET Saturday, it is the #1 song on the store’s all-genre sales chart.

“BLACK PARADE” took over #1 from BTS’ new Japanese song “Stay Gold,” which now sits at #2. Luke Bryan’s “One Maragarita” follows at #3 on the listing.

The Weeknd’s enduring “Blinding Lights” holds the #4 position, and Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” occupies the #5 position.

ariana grandebeyonceblack paradebtsLady Gagaluke bryanthe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Reaches 5x Platinum In Australia, SAINt JHN’s “Roses” Certified 3x Platinum

Sommer Ray Flaunts “All Natural” Body In Stunning New Swimsuit Selfies On Instagram