Sommer Ray Flaunts “All Natural” Body In Stunning New Swimsuit Selfies On Instagram

Sommer Ray looks fantastic in her latest Instagram gallery.

Via @sommerray on Instagram

Sommer Ray just shared a new set of swimsuit selfies on Instagram. Unsurprisingly, she looks great in each photo.

Consisting of six mirror selfies, the gallery post finds Sommer Ray rocking a rust-colored, one-piece swimsuit. Shot to capture a variety of angles, the pictures nonetheless have one thing in common: their subject looks stunning.

“all natural bb,” wrote Sommer Ray in the caption, highlighting the fact that her body is famously without surgical enhancement. It also draws attention to the immensely popular influencer’s fitness offerings.

Resonant with followers, the post amassed over 400K likes within its first 35 minutes. The complete gallery is embedded below:

