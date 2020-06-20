The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Reaches 5x Platinum In Australia, SAINt JHN’s “Roses” Certified 3x Platinum

Two of the top three songs on this week’s ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart have attained new multi-platinum awards.

According to ARIA, The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” has reached 5x platinum status in the Land Down Under. SAINt JHN’s “Roses” concurrently earned a 3x platinum award in Australia.

The awards confirm 350,000 and 210,000 in Australian units, respectively.

Currently #3 on the chart, “Blinding Lights” reached #1 earlier in its run. The smash “After Hours” single has spent a total of 29 weeks in the Australian Top 50.

A former #1 as well, “Roses” is #2 on this week’s chart. The triple-platinum hit is celebrating its 18th week on the listing.