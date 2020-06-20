in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Reaches 5x Platinum In Australia, SAINt JHN’s “Roses” Certified 3x Platinum

“Blinding Lights” and “Roses” earn new multi-platinum awards.

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights Video Screen | Republic

Two of the top three songs on this week’s ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart have attained new multi-platinum awards.

According to ARIA, The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” has reached 5x platinum status in the Land Down Under. SAINt JHN’s “Roses” concurrently earned a 3x platinum award in Australia.

The awards confirm 350,000 and 210,000 in Australian units, respectively.

Currently #3 on the chart, “Blinding Lights” reached #1 earlier in its run. The smash “After Hours” single has spent a total of 29 weeks in the Australian Top 50.

A former #1 as well, “Roses” is #2 on this week’s chart. The triple-platinum hit is celebrating its 18th week on the listing.

blinding lightsrosessaint jhnthe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

