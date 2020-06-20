6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s “TROLLZ” Earns #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart; “GOOBA” Holds At #2

6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s buzzy “TROLLZ” unsurprisingly posted mammoth numbers during its first week of release.

According to YouTube, the video officially amassed 97.1 million views during the June 12-18 tracking period. The count yields a #1 debut on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

6ix9ine also claims second place this week, as his “GOOBA” keeps the runner-up position with 37.9 million views.

Thanks largely to the strength of those releases, 6ix9ine rises to #4 on this week’s Global YouTube Artists chart (with 205 million streams across official uploads and select user-generated content). “TROLLZ” meanwhile helps Minaj soar sixty-three places to #7 on the chart, courtesy of her 177 million total views.