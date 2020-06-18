Ricky Martin Chats, Performs With Carla Morrison On Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” features a remote appearance by Ricky Martin.

The beloved entertainer participates in an interview, catching up on quarantine and other developments in his life. He also talks about the rebuilding process for Puerto Rico.

He additionally talks about his albums “Pausa” and “Play,” before joining forces with Carla Morrison for a remote performance of “Recuerdo.”

Capping a week’s worth of originals, Friday’s episode also features a chat with Jake Tapper.

It will air this afternoon, but videos of the Ricky Martin and Jake Tapper appearances are already available.