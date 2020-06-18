in TV News

Ricky Martin Chats, Performs With Carla Morrison On Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Ricky Martin appears on Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Ricky Martin on 6/19/20 Ellen | Screengrab | Warner Bros / Ellen TV Publicity

Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” features a remote appearance by Ricky Martin.

The beloved entertainer participates in an interview, catching up on quarantine and other developments in his life. He also talks about the rebuilding process for Puerto Rico.

He additionally talks about his albums “Pausa” and “Play,” before joining forces with Carla Morrison for a remote performance of “Recuerdo.”

Capping a week’s worth of originals, Friday’s episode also features a chat with Jake Tapper.

It will air this afternoon, but videos of the Ricky Martin and Jake Tapper appearances are already available.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

